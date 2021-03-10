  • ENG

From Mohanlal to Saif Ali Khan: These actors have got inoculated in the second phase of the vaccination drive

Drishyam 2 actor Mohanlal received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination today in Kerala. Here are other actors who have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : January 13, 2024 9:09 AM IST

1/7

Mohanlal

The world has been fighting the microscopic villain, COVID-19 for a year now. But the vaccination drive that began on January 16 emerged as a ray of hope for all. The second drive of the coronavirus vaccine started March 1 and is open for adults above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities. Ever since the second drive started, several celebrities have received the first dose of the vaccine. The latest to get vaccinated is Malaya, superstar Mohanlal. He was administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. The actor also shared a post on social media in which he wrote, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

2/7

Hema Malini

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she registered herself to get vaccinated and urged others to do the same. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood wrote, “I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital." Also Read - 6 Morning Habits That Can Help You Prioritise Happiness And Emotional Health

3/7

Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (NMM) president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the COVID-19 at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai. In a tweet, Mr Hassan wrote, “While you should take the COVID-19 vaccine for your health and well-being now, get ready for a vaccination against coronavirus next month.”

4/7

Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Got my #COVId-19 first dose vaccination! Thank you, all the doctors, medical staff, scientist, and the Government of India, for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho.” Also Read - 5 Morning Habits That Might Be Silently Sabotaging Your Health

5/7

Johny Lever

Comedy king of Bollywood Jonhy Lever has also been added to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. The veteran actor Johny Lever received the COVID-19 vaccine shot at Mumbai’s BKC Vaccination Centre on March 6, 2021.

6/7

Rakesh Roshan

Actor-cum-filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan took the COVID-19 vaccine, announcing it on social media. He took the first shot of the Covishield vaccine last week, cheerfully smiling while taking the vaccine. He wrote, “The first dose of Covishield taken, go ahead.” He also shared that this was a unique day to get vaccinated. Also Read - 9 Nutrients To Promote Healthy Digestion In Elderly

7/7

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently took the coronavirus vaccination on Friday. Although the actor did not officially announce on social media, he was spotted in the queue at a vaccination centre, waiting for his turn to get vaccinated.