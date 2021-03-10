Mohanlal









The world has been fighting the microscopic villain, COVID-19 for a year now. But the vaccination drive that began on January 16 emerged as a ray of hope for all. The second drive of the coronavirus vaccine started March 1 and is open for adults above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities. Ever since the second drive started, several celebrities have received the first dose of the vaccine. The latest to get vaccinated is Malaya, superstar Mohanlal. He was administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. The actor also shared a post on social media in which he wrote, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."