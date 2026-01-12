From Diarrhoea To Bloodstream Infection: Typhoid Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore As The Life-Threatening Infection Spikes In India

Tips To Prevent Typhoid









Following certain prevention strategies can help you reduce your risk of developing typhoid. When there is a typhoid outbreak in your locality or area, be cautious of what you drink. Avoid drinking tap water, ice cubes or popsicles. Always boil your water before drinking. When it comes to food, ensure to avoid raw vegetables unless you can peel them because the typhoid bacterium may thrive on the surface. Lastly, practising good hand hygiene is crucial to prevent yourself and your family from life-threatening infections. It is important to wash your hands before eating food or after using a toilet. Additionally, avoid touching your face without washing your hands.