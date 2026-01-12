Select Language

From Diarrhoea To Bloodstream Infection: Typhoid Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore As The Life-Threatening Infection Spikes In India

Typhoid In India: Typhoid is a major public health crisis in South Asian countries, including Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions, resulting in about 110,000 deaths every year. Know the symptoms and sign to keep yourself safe from the life-threatening infection.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 12, 2026 8:08 PM IST

Typhoid In India

Typhoid is a life-threatening infection that is caused by a bacterium called Salmonella Typhi. The typhoid virus spreads through contaminated food or water, making its way into the bloodstream. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that typhoid is a major public health crisis in South Asian countries, including Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions, resulting in about 110,000 deaths every year. WHO states, “Urbanization and climate change have the potential to increase the global burden of typhoid."

Causes Of Typhoid

According to healthcare professionals, some of the reasons why typhoid is a public health crisis in some countries are due to increasing antibiotic resistance, access to safe water and adequate sanitation. "Typhoid fever is caused by Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi (S typhi), a Gram negative bacterium. A similar but often less severe disease is caused by S paratyphi A and, less commonly, by S paratyphi B (Schotmulleri) and S paratyphi C (Hirschfeldii)," the National Institute of Health (NIH) states.

Signs And Symptoms Of Typhoid

An individual may experience the signs and symptoms of typhoid after one or two weeks of being exposed to the bacterium. The common typhoid symptoms include high fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, poor appetite, rash, fatigue, confusion, constipation and diarrhoea. If typhoid is left untreated, it can also lead to serious complications like intestinal bleeding or perforation in intestine. The Healthline explains, “This can lead to a life-threatening bloodstream infection called sepsis. Its symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and severe abdominal pain.”

Tips To Prevent Typhoid

Following certain prevention strategies can help you reduce your risk of developing typhoid. When there is a typhoid outbreak in your locality or area, be cautious of what you drink. Avoid drinking tap water, ice cubes or popsicles. Always boil your water before drinking. When it comes to food, ensure to avoid raw vegetables unless you can peel them because the typhoid bacterium may thrive on the surface. Lastly, practising good hand hygiene is crucial to prevent yourself and your family from life-threatening infections. It is important to wash your hands before eating food or after using a toilet. Additionally, avoid touching your face without washing your hands.