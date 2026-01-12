From Diarrhoea To Bloodstream Infection: Typhoid Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore As The Life-Threatening Infection Spikes In India

Signs And Symptoms Of Typhoid
An individual may experience the signs and symptoms of typhoid after one or two weeks of being exposed to the bacterium. The common typhoid symptoms include high fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, poor appetite, rash, fatigue, confusion, constipation and diarrhoea. If typhoid is left untreated, it can also lead to serious complications like intestinal bleeding or perforation in intestine. The Healthline explains, “This can lead to a life-threatening bloodstream infection called sepsis. Its symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and severe abdominal pain.”