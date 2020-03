1 / 6

Gauva may not be your favourite fruit. But you would definitely start including it in your diet once you get to know about its health benefits. You can have eat it raw or consumed in the form of juice, jams, and jellies. Gauva is a common tropical fruit cultivated in many tropical and subtropical regions. This fruit is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. Due to its remarkable nutrient content, eating guava can provide many health benefits. It can help control blood sugar levels, regulate blood pressure, as well as provide relief from diarrhoea. But it’s not just the fruit that has nutritional value, guava leaves are also used to make herbal tea and the leaf extract as a supplement. What makes this fruit more special is that it doesn’t not require excessive use of chemicals or pesticides. Now let us look at some of the most important health benefits of this tropical fruit: