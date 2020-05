1 / 6

Having a hot cup of tea in health of summers may not be very appealing. But if you love this beverage, then you can always switch to iced-tea. Well, it is quite a change and we know that.But it’s time to give your regular tea drinking a rest and use the favorite leaves and herbal blends for some other healthy uses too. Yes, you can now have tea as a food, turn it to a makeshift room freshener, use it to heal minor wounds and alsoreduce inflammation. The possibilities are endless, and the best part is that you can try all the home remedies with your left over tea in the kitchen cabinet. You read that right! Here we are with a list of 5 health and beauty hacks, which can be made possible by just adding your very own refreshing tea. Take a look.