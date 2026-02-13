Select Language

From Abdominal Pain To Elevated Liver Enzymes: 5 Dangerous Side Effects Of High-Protein Diet No One Talks About

Too much animal protein can promote chronic inflammation that can damage cells and DNA due to the saturated fat and other compound found in it.

Published : February 13, 2026

Side Effects Of High-Protein Diet

High-protein diets have become a popular trend to build muscle or lose fat quickly. However, healthcare professionals are raising concerns about the side effects of consuming too much protein that no one talks about. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states that high protein or high meat intake can cause several health conditions, like coronary heart disease, among many others, due to saturated fat. The US health agency also highlights that consuming too much food rich in protein can cause liver function disorder and precipitated progression of coronary artery disease. Check out these five side effects of high protein diet that can cause harm to your health:

Cancer Risk

Studies have revealed that high meat and protein consumption can increase your risk of several cancer types such as colon, stomach, pancreatic and breast cancers. The NIH claims, “Up to 80% of breast, bowel, and prostate cancers are attributed to dietary practices, and international comparisons show positive associations with high meat diet.” Also Read - 4 PM Office Hunger? 7 High-Protein Desk Snacks That Fill You Up And Keep You Focused

Coronary Artery Disease

Many studies shown that consuming high protein diet can worsen your coronary artery disease, because of lipid buildup and inflammation in blood vessels. This type of diet is concerning for better health because it is known to exacerbate cardiovascular strain, potentially leading to atherosclerosis and heart conditions.

Strain On Kidney Function

Other studies have also found that a diet rich in protein can lead to kidney disease by producing unwanted acid in the organ. This can elevate the glomerular filtration rate which can result in higher excretion of calcium and sodium. This progression can increase your risk of developing kidney stones, including uric acid and calcium oxalate stones. Also Read - Paneer vs Tofu For Diabetes: Which Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels Better?

Elevate Liver Enzyme

Excessive dietary protein is also known for elevating liver enzymes which is a classic sign of liver stress. Although this condition is reversible by discontinuing excessive protein intake, long-term consumption of protein can harm your liver health and metabolism.

Bone Health Risks

The NIH points out that excessive protein intake can also result in disorders of bone and calcium homeostasis. The good news is that discontinuing animal protein intake and increasing vegetable protein may decrease bone loss and the risk of hip fracture.