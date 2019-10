1 / 6

It's time to use free weights to melt your fat. Yes, free weights can help you lose your additional fat. Burning off calories with each rep is directly related to the amount of muscles you work during an exercise. Free weight exercises range from working only the stabilising muscles to working the entire body. Free weights are not specific to a single part of the body, you can do these exercises for legs, biceps, core, arms and shoulders. The more body parts you engage in the exercise, the more calories you will burn. Apart from burning calories and melting down the fat, here are some other health benefits of performing free weights exercise.