According to the expert, black pepper has healing effects on the throat. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and can boost immunity and give relief from cough and cold. You must have a cup of pepper and ginger tea with honey if you are suffering from a cough. In case your throat hurts because of pepper, Mukerjee suggested that you only consume ginger and honey tea.