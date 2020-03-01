1 / 6

Antioxidant supplements are commercially available to help treat male infertility. But a new study reveals that popping antioxidant supplements won't improve your semen quality. The researchers from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development in the US, also found that such supplements do not improve pregnancy and live birth rates either. Infertility is a growing problem worldwide, affecting upto 15 percent of couples. And it is believed that about one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men. Low sperm production, abnormal sperm function or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm may lead to male infertility. It may be due to several factors such illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems and lifestyle choices. However, experts say adopting healthy lifestyle practices can boost sperm fertility in men and improve chances of conception in women. Here are some tips to boost sperm count and increase fertility.