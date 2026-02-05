Select Language

Forest Bathing: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Shinrin-Yoku

The concept of forest bathing has only been around since 1982. A practice that is deeply rooted in three traditional concepts, such as yugen, komorebi and wabi sabi.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 5, 2026 3:47 PM IST

What Is Forest Bathing?

Forest bathing, also known as Shirin-Yoku, is a traditional Japanese practice that is widely popular to immerse oneself in the atmosphere of the forest. Legends say that this concept of taking a bath in the forest has only been around since 1982. Forest bathing is rooted in three traditional concepts, such as yugen, komorebi and wabi sabi. According to Susan Albers, Clinical Psychologist, PsyD, states, “The intent of forest bathing is to put people in touch with present-moment experience in a very deep way. The sights, sounds and smells of the forest take us right into that moment, so our brains stop anticipating, recalling, ruminating and worrying.” Here are five mental health benefits of taking a forest bath you should know:

Improves Immune System

Experts state that the forest air is packed with a chemical that is produced by trees and plants, which can boost the immune system. They note that when we breathe in phytoncides, our body responds by producing more white blood cells that can help fight diseases. A study published by a team of Chinese researchers states, “It involves slow, mindful walks, deep breathing, and sensory engagement with natural elements, without the need for physical exertion or specific exercise routines.” Also Read - Boost your health with Forest Bathing: Try Shinrin Yoku for overall wellness

Increases Creativity

Soaking yourself in forest bathing can help you increase your focus and creativity. Spending time alone in free settings without distractions from the world outside can help you engage with the surroundings, resulting in better cognitive function in the brain.

Improves Your Mood

It is believed that people who practice Shinrin-Yoku tend to have a more positive outlook on life. This is typically achieved through the combination of the calming effects of being in the silence and breathing in the phytoncides chemicals.