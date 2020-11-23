1 / 6

If you wear poorly fitting shoes, you may get a bunion – a bony bump that usually develops on the joint at the base of your big toe. Bunions can also be caused due to inherited faulty foot structure as well as some medical conditions such as flat feet, excessively flexible ligaments and an abnormal bone structure.This type of foot deformity occurs when the big toe pushes against the toe next to it, forcing misalignment of the joint. Bunions can also develop on your little toes, but smaller ones.In addition to bony bump, you may experience other symptoms like inflamed skin on the side of your big toe, thick skin on the underside of your big toe, calluses on your second toe, persistent foot pain and difficulty moving your big toe.Surgery can help relieve pain and improve functioning of your toe, but it is an expensive procedure and takes time to heel. If your condition is not too severe, there are some natural treatment options that you can try. Have a look: