We often get stomach pain and it makes us feel nauseous, bloated, or full. Whether mild ache, sharp pain, or cramps, stomach can have many causes. It may be because of gas, indigestion, constipation, a stomach virus, or menstrual cramps (for women). Specially, eating fatty, fried, or spicy foods could give you stomach woes. Apart from harming your gut health, they can also slow down the digestion process and cause constipation. Instead eat more nutritious foods, lots of veggies and fiber-rich foods, which will help digest things faster. But before you reach for an OTC medication, try a natural remedy to cure a stomach ache. When your stomach hurts, you may not feel like eating anything because you feel it might you throw up. But there are some foods that can give you the nutrients you need and help relieve the pain.