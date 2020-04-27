1 / 7

Hypothyroidism is said to affect 1–2% of people worldwide. Women are 10 times more likely to have this condition than men. Hypothyroidism occurs when your body doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones, which help control growth, cell repair, and metabolism. Among many other symptoms, people with hypothyroidism may experience tiredness, hair loss, weight gain, feeling cold, and feeling down.Primary hypothyroidism is the most common type of hypothyroidism. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the cause of approximately 90% of primary hypothyroidism. It is an autoimmune disease in which your immune system mistakenly attacks your thyroid gland. Iodine deficiency, a genetic disorder, taking certain medications, and surgery that removes part of the thyroid, are among other causes of primary hypothyroidism. Along with medication, eating the right foods is important to restore thyroid function and minimize your symptoms. Here are some foods to eat and avoid — if you have Hypothyroidism.