1 / 6

Cholesterol is important for the regulation of hormones, health of cell membrane and production of bile acid. HDL is good cholesterol and LDL is bad. The latter is a wax-like substance that is found in the blood with protiens. if you have high levels of this cholesterol, it can lead to fat deposits in your arteries. This will block your arteries and restrict blood flow, which can cause a stroke or heart attack. The biggest problem with high chorestrol is that it does not come with any symptoms. Regular blood tests are a must to know bad cholesterol levels. Though high cholesterol can be due to heriditary reasons, bad food choices contribute significantly to it. A good diet, regular exercise and proper medication can help fight this problem. Here we tell you what foods to avoid to bring down bad cholesterol levels.