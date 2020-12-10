1 / 6

Antibiotics, also sometimes called antibacterials or antimicrobials, are medications that are used to treat infections caused by bacteria. They work either by killing bacteria or by stopping them from reproducing. There are different types of antibiotics to treat different types of infection. The main types of antibiotics include: Penicillins, Cephalosporins,Tetracyclines, Aminoglycosides, Macrolides, Clindamycin, Sulfonamides and trimethoprim, Metronidazole and tinidazole, Quinolones and Nitrofurantoin (used for urinary infections).Antibiotics are normally only prescribed for more serious infections as our immune system can clear most bacterial infections. Although antibiotics are very important to treat serious infections, they can sometime cause side effects, such as nausea, diarrhoea, bloating, indigestion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite. Excessive use of antibiotics can also damage your liver. While some foods can reduce these gastrointestinal side effects and encourage healing, others may make them worse or reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics. So, read on to know which foods to eat and which to avoid while taking antibiotics.