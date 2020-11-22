1 / 8

If you often suffer from a bad headache along with cold-like symptoms such as a runny, stuffy nose and facial pain, it can be a symptom of sinusitis. Sinusitis is an inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses (the air-filled pockets in the face). Sinus infections can happen when they become blocked and filled with fluid, which allows germs to grow and cause an infection. Common cold, nasal polyps (small growths in the lining of the nose), allergic rhinitis (swelling of the lining of the nose caused by allergens) and a deviated septum are common conditions that can cause sinus blockage. Researchers have been trying to find out if foods that cause inflammation in the body can also affect the sinus membranes. If you have a runny nose, foods that can help your body to produce more mucus, can worsen the problem. Here we have listed seven foods that are better to be cut off from your diet if you have sinusitis symptoms.