1 / 6

Festivals and holidays make winter a favourite season for many people, especially kids. But winter also brings a baggage of diseases with it as some viruses thrive better in the cold and dry weather. In winter, kids are more prone to illnesses such as strep throat, common cold, flu, stomach flu, pneumonia, acute ear infection, asthma, and itching skin. This season of celebration may turn out to be saddening if your kids fall sick during this time. Therefore, it is important to feed your kids right to keep their immune system strong to be able to fight infections. You need to make sure that your kids get plenty of sleep, drink enough fluids to stay hydrated and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of vitamins and minerals that can prevent or help fight colds and the flu.There are also certain foods that you should avoid serving your kids during winters to prevent them from falling sick. These include: