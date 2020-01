1 / 6

In winter, we are more vulnerable to illnesses that are caused by viruses including colds, flu and cold sores. More than 200 viruses can cause cold symptoms. There are both allopathic or natural ways to prevent or treat viral infections. However, keeping your immune system strong enough to fight off germs and viruses is the best way to keep your family healthy. Eating nutrient-rich foods can help improve your immunity and help protect you from viral infections. Here are five foods that can attack viruses as well as improve your immune response.