1 / 6

Researchers are constantly exploring the healing properties of natural, everyday foods. Some foods have been found to be as useful as over-the-counter medications in treating conditions such skin infections. Infection is the invasion of the body by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Some foods have anti-microbial properties that can help prevent or fight infection.Below, we’ve listed 5 different foods that can help fight or prevent skin infections. While the benefits of most of these foods are achieved by ingesting them, some have been found to be useful when applied topically. [Take note: Natural remedies won’t work for all skin infections. Some may need medication, and therefore it’s important to seek a doctor’s advice.]©Shutterstock