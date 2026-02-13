Food Allergy Symptoms: 5 Early Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Sudden Drop In Blood Pressure Or Dizziness
Food allergies may cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening experience that involves a variety of body systems, in rare, yet serious instances. It may start as lightheadedness, dizziness, confusion, high heart rate or sudden decrease in blood pressure. In this case, emergency treatment is essential. The identification of these initial symptoms can save lives. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.