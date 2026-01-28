Select Language

Flatfeet Exercises: 5 Simple Tricks For Quick Pain Relief

Flatfeet Exercises: Healthcare professionals note that several factors can result in flatfeet such as the arches of the feet not developing during childhood, injury and simple wear and tear stresses of age.

What Is Flatfeet?

Flatfeet is a condition that occurs when the arches on the inside of the feet flatten when pressure is put on them. Healthcare professionals note that several factors can result in flatfeet such as the arches of the feet not developing during childhood, injury and simple wear and tear stresses of age. Other factors that increase the risk of flatfeet include obesity, injury to the foot or ankle, rheumatoid arthritis, aging and diabetes. The Mayo Clinic outlines that flatfeet is typically harmless, but if they’re causing pain, then an evaluation from a specialist may be warranted. Additionally, there are certain flatfeet exercises you can do at home to reduce the pain and improve function and mobility. Here’s the list…

Stair Arch Raises

Stair arch raises are a targeted exercise that can strengthen the muscles that support the arch. This flatfeet exercise involves utilizing your left foot stand on steps a little higher than your right foot. Repeat the same exercise on the other side of your feet.

Heel Stretches

To do this exercise, stand with your hands resting on your hip, wall, chair or railing. Now, extend one leg forward while the other leg remains behind you. Press both heels firmly into the floor to increase flexibility and reduce pain. Experts recommend doing this particular exercise on each side 4 times, while holding the position for 30 seconds.

Calf Raises

Calf raises are another simple yet effective flatfeet exercises you can do at home. This exercise targets the muscles, tendons and ligaments that support the foot arch. Experts suggest that while standing on your feet, lift the heels as high as you can. Calf raises can improve ankle stability and reduce over-pronation.