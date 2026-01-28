Flatfeet Exercises: 5 Simple Tricks For Quick Pain Relief

What Is Flatfeet?









Flatfeet is a condition that occurs when the arches on the inside of the feet flatten when pressure is put on them. Healthcare professionals note that several factors can result in flatfeet such as the arches of the feet not developing during childhood, injury and simple wear and tear stresses of age. Other factors that increase the risk of flatfeet include obesity, injury to the foot or ankle, rheumatoid arthritis, aging and diabetes. The Mayo Clinic outlines that flatfeet is typically harmless, but if they’re causing pain, then an evaluation from a specialist may be warranted. Additionally, there are certain flatfeet exercises you can do at home to reduce the pain and improve function and mobility. Here’s the list…