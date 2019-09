1 / 6

Is deciding breakfast menu an everyday struggle for you? It’s understandable how you wish to start the day with a tasty meal that’s also filing, healthy and doesn’t take you hours to prepare it. Well, the checklist is quite long but the good news is you can make it happen. All you have to do is to take note of food items and ingredients that you must eat in breakfast and create a menu around it. When it comes to breakfast, the basic rule is to keep it full of nutrients and fibres. This strengthens immunity, keeps you active throughout the day and the digestive system in good shape. You might want to eat a heavy breakfast so you don’t feel hungry till lunch but the idea is not just to fill your stomach but take a balanced diet.