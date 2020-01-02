1 / 6

Be smart on deciding what you eat. Eating a healthy diet along with exercise is the best way to lead a healthy life. And if you are on a weight loss journey, sticking to healthy recipes is a must. For weight loss, it is advised to have heavy breakfast and light dinner. If you don’t want to have problems such as bloating, indigestion and constipation, you should pay attention to what you eat before you go to sleep. Your last meal should be packed with proteins and fiber, which will keep you feeling full for longer periods. Also cut your fat intake and compensate with low-cal alternates.The dieting formula is - Take metabolism-boosting foods during the breakfast and at dinner go for easy-on-the-stomach meals that aid digestion. The eating schedule is also one factor that can contribute to weight loss. Finish your dinner about four hours before you hit the bed. This will give your body enough time to digest the meal before going into rest mode. Here are a couple of dinner alternates that can aid in your weight loss journey and help get a good night sleep.