A healthy diet is key to healthy and happy life. What you eat can also affect your health and increase or decrease your risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.Scientists believe that a balanced diet can help reduce the risk of cancer by up to 70 percent and it may also support the healing process from cancer treatments too. Many foods contain beneficial compounds that could help reduce cancer growth. People with cancer are recommended to follow a healthy, balanced diet that includes plenty of lean protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. They also need to their intake of sugar, caffeine, salt, processed foods and alcohol.Several studies have shown that a higher intake of certain foods could lower risk of the disease.Here are five foods that may be capable of reducing the risk of certain cancers. Make sure to add these cancer-fighting foods to your grocery list in the New Year.