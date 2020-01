1 / 6

Many people complain of lower back pain these days, but runners are more prone to this common health condition. It is because of the repetitive stress and impact running puts on the body. Runners may experience three types of common pain in the lower back: muscle-related pain, bone-related pain, and discogenic pain. If you have lower back pain, running can worsen it. Muscle-related back pain is the most common one. It happens because of weakness of the muscles that surround your back—your core, hips, glutes, and hamstrings. Weakness in the core and hip muscles (they may become fatigued during a run) forces your lower back to work harder to keep you upright and stable, making it vulnerable to injury. Some stretches and exercises can help relieve bone- or muscle-related pain. Here we have listed five exercises to runners relieve their lower back pain.