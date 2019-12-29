1 / 6

The term Yoga originated from the Sanskrit word Yog, meaning union. It is considered as the union of the organ systems in the body with the consciousness in the mind. Philosophically, yoga produces a union of body, mind, and energy to bring about a state of calmness. The practise involves the combination physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve overall health. Besides promoting physical strength and providing relaxation, yoga is suggested for treating symptoms of various ailments and conditions. Today, many people are practising yoga as an alternative healthcare practice. Yoga is found effective in controlling blood pressure. Several studies have shown the potential benefits of yoga for reducing blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease risk factors. It has also been shown to slow down the aging process and make your body look younger. However, there are different Yoga asanas for different diseases. Another benefit of yoga is that specific poses are designed to boost brain power and supercharge your brain for improved function. If you’ve been feeling like your mind is all over the place and your anxiety has been acting up lately, take the time to practice some yoga to put your mind at ease and recharge your brain to get you back to hustling in the best way you can.Roll out your mat and create your safe space. Focus on your breath and get going with the following yoga poses to recharge and boost your brain power.