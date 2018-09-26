1 / 6

You are gym-bro when you are hitting the fitness centre without a break, love your leg day, and lift like a maniac with every rep. well half the job is done, but if you are not eating right and eating at the right time, then may be its wasting your efforts. And we’re sure that you don’t want that. Eating the right pre-workout food is one such thing that people don’t really care about, but they should! Pre-workout foods should be high on carbs, moderate in protein, and low in fat and fibre. Fat and fibre tend to slow down the digestion process. On the other hand, carbs act as the fuel source for all those lifting that you’ll be doing. Also, the more extensive the meal is, the more time you will get to digest, and it will not be sitting in your stomach. Here are the foods to have before you hit the gym…