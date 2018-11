1 / 5

Often, people think it is difficult to adhere to a vegan diet plan. This is because vegan diet allows you to eat products only from plant sources, such as, vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits. It restricts consumption of foods from animal sources, such as dairy, meat and eggs. But with proper planning and knowledge about which ingredients to use, you can make delicious and healthy vegan food. If you are planning to go vegan, here are some vegan recipes you can try. These vegan recipes cleverly replace some common ingredients with vegan ingredients. These are very commonly available in your kitchen food stores.