Always thought that having fluids (read health drinks) was better than having a full course meal? Well, you are not alone most people think this way. But let us remind you that even fluids or the health drinks have calories and can be the unhealthiest thing that you are laying your hands on in the pretence of clean eating. Most health drinks that are touted as a healthy option or even meal replacement can be a calorie bomb in disguise. Here are few health drink that are making you fat and you need to immediately stop having them: