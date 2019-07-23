1 / 5

Whenever you think of a term ‘weight loss’, the first thing that comes to your mind is belly fat. Isn’t it? Well, deposits in your belly can be shed through some known exercises. But it is not necessary that everyone has fat only in his tummy. In fact, storage of fat depends on your genetics. If you easily happen to gain stubborn fat in specific area of your body like your arms, look for workouts that especially focus on that. Arm fat removal requires a comprehensive weight loss strategy. You gain weight in your arms after constantly eating more calories than you can burn. To reduce that cholesterol deposite4d in the upper part of your hands, firstly focus start lifting weight, increase your fiber intake, add protein to your daily diet, avoid refined carbs, and make sure you take enough sleep. Well, these are some of the common ways to do that. However, if you are looking for workouts that entirely focus on reducing arm fat, you have reached the right place. Read on to know about them.