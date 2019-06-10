1 / 5

Beautiful actress Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath has been talk of the town for a very long time because of her weight transformation. Known for her graceful way of talking, Sara has worked hard for the incredible body transformation that she has achieved. She used to weigh 96 kilos in college. According to her, though people talk about equality and acceptance, nobody would like to watch a heroine weighing 96 kilos on screen. Sara always wanted to make her career in Bollywood and her ambition is the only thing that motivated her to make a huge lifestyle change. However, in the urge of looking fit, she never wished for a zero-figure body. She wanted to feel healthy and empowered, emotionally, physically and mentally. According to Sara, her health issue, PCOS, and her obsession with pizza lead to her abnormal weight gain. In an interview, the Simmba actress revealed that her own mother couldn’t recognize her once at the airport and that’s when she became determined to get transform her body by losing weight. That was the time that Sara switched to salad from pizza and took to regular exercise. Nowadays, the actress is all over the Internet because of her fitness routine. She swears by functional training, heavyweight cardio, Pilates, and power yoga for weight loss. Sara works out for 1.5 hours every day for six days a week. Here is how these workouts lead to weight loss.