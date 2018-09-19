1 / 6

As kids, we have all grown up drinking a glass of milk every day and eating yoghurt with our meals. These dairy products ensured that we our fulfilled our daily calcium requirement. But, now as adults, how many of us consume enough dairy products? Those cups of chai or coffee that you have throughout the day are probably the only milk products that you are consuming. It is very likely that you are falling short of several nutrients that you get from dairy products. A new research in Lancet shows why there is every reason why we must up our intake of dairy products. It says that whole fat dairy is good for your heart health. Saturated fats, which were thought to have an adverse effect on cardiovascular health and increase mortality risk, were found to lower risk of cardiovascular disease by 22 per cent, lower risk of stroke by 34 per cent and lower mortality rate due to heart disease by 23 per cent. If you are bored of having regular yoghurt every day, here are some other healthy ways in which you can include whole fat yoghurt in your diet.