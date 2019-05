1 / 6

Everyone wants to get rid of those extra kilos that not only makes you look less appealing but causes lots of problem for your overall health. You must have tried a number of diets and have sweated it out in the gym but failed to get the desired results. In such scenario, acupuncture could be worth the try. The process involves needles being inserted in specific areas of your body to improve the energy flow. Like diet or exercise alone cannot give you the desired results, similarly acupuncture alone will not do the trick for you. You need to merge it with regular exercising and a low-calorie diet. A study published in the journal Medical Acupuncture revealed that women who underwent ear acupuncture along with a 2000-calorie diet and 15-minute walk every day during the week reported weight loss. The study accounted for 20 obese women. Here, we tell you how acupuncture can help you shed those extra kilos.