If you want to lose weight fast, eat intelligently. This is the advice you will get from all nutritionists. Now, the latest craze in weight loss is the pair two foods for maximum benefit. Apparently, combining foods together can actually help you lose more weight than actually eating less. This affects the way nutrients are absorbed. It also keeps your blood sugar in check and controls hormones that influence weight loss. It is also good for digestion. Let us take a look at a few food pairings that accelerates weight loss. These food combinations will fill you up, fight bloat and help you burn fat to help you lose weight fast. In other words, it will maximise your weight-loss efforts.