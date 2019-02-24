1 / 5

Vitamin B2 is water-soluble in nature and hence it is impossible to store it inside your body. Therefore, you need to consume food items which are rich in vitamin B2 in a bid to meet the everyday requirements of B2 in your body. The daily required amount differs for different age group, for male above 19 years of age, the required amount is 1.3 mg per day, whereas, for females who are over the age of 19, the required vitamin B2 amount is 1.1 mg per day. However, in women, the requirement goes up during pregnancy and lactation. If you are looking for ways on how to increase your vitamin B2 intake during the day, here, we share with you some natural sources of vitamin B2 that you should include in your dietary.