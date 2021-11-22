Sign In
Try These Core Stretches To Improve Posture And Mobility

Having a good posture has a lot to do with your health. Considering this, here are a few core stretches that will help you improve your posture and mobility.

Updated : November 22, 2021 4:31 PM IST

Importance Of Having A Good Posture

If you think having a good posture is all about looking good, then think again! It is much more than that. Having a good posture helps you to develop strength, flexibility, and balance in your body. All these things can help you have less muscle discomfort and have more energy throughout the day.

More Benefits Of Improving Your Posture

In addition, good posture relieves tension on your muscles and ligaments, lowering your chance of injury. Improving your posture also helps you become more conscious of your muscles, which makes it easier for you to adjust your own posture. As you improve your posture and become more aware of your body, you may find some imbalances or tight spots that you weren't aware of before.

Single-Leg Extension

Lie down on your back, legs bent, feet flat on the floor, hands behind your head. Curl your head up off the floor and press your low back into the floor. Pull your navel in and up toward your spine with a forceful exhale. Slowly bring one knee into your chest while extending your other leg straight at a 45-degree angle off the floor, keeping your low back pushed to the floor. Keep your lower back on the floor and your abdominals pushed in. Extend your leg higher toward the ceiling if your low back arches off the floor. Change your legs. Begin by adding five to ten extensions to each side.

Pilates Roll-Up

Lie down on your back, legs straight, feet flexed, and arms extending overhead on the floor. Grasp the floor with your low back. Pull your navel in and up toward your spine with a forceful exhale. Slowly roll up from the floor, lifting your arms, shoulders, and head, one vertebra at a time, until you're sitting up with your abdominals still drawn in. Rollback down slowly. Repeat three to five times, increasing the number of repetitions as your core strength improves.

Curl-Up

Lie down on your back, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Grasp the floor with your low back. If it doesn't cause too much neck tension, place your hands behind your head or reach your arms toward your knees. Pull your navel in and up toward your spine with a forceful exhale. Slowly lift your head and shoulders off the floor. Hold for a moment, then slowly lower yourself back down. Rep three times more.

Crossover

Lie on your back, hands behind your head, chest elevated off the floor, knees pushed into the chest. Maintain a firm grip on the floor with your low back. Pull your navel in and up toward your spine with a forceful exhale. Pull one knee into your chest while straightening the other and turning your torso toward the bent knee. Slowly switch legs, drawing the other knee into your chest and turning your torso in that direction while extending the opposite leg off the floor. Repeat five to ten times, increasing the number of repetitions as your core strength improves.

Cobra Pose

Place your palms flat on the floor near your ribs while lying on your stomach. Extend your legs straight behind you and press your feet into the floor with the tops of your feet. Pull your abdominal muscles in and up toward your spine as you exhale deeply. Using solely your back muscles, lengthen out through your spine and steadily elevate your head and chest off the floor. To press up, do not press down into your arms. To relax your neck muscles, keep your hip bones on the floor and stare down at the floor. Slowly return to your original position. Repeat three to five times, increasing the number of repetitions as your lower back becomes stronger.

Plank

Start by getting down on your hands and knees, palms under your shoulders. To mimic the top of a pushup, extend both legs straight behind you, toes tucked under. Make sure to pull your abdominal muscles in and look down at the floor. Hold the plank for as long as you can until you're exhausted. After that, take a break and repeat. As you exhale, keep your abdominals pulled in and up to prevent your low back from sagging. Instead of using your hands, balance on your forearms.