Try These Core Stretches To Improve Posture And Mobility

Pilates Roll-Up
Lie down on your back, legs straight, feet flexed, and arms extending overhead on the floor. Grasp the floor with your low back. Pull your navel in and up toward your spine with a forceful exhale. Slowly roll up from the floor, lifting your arms, shoulders, and head, one vertebra at a time, until you're sitting up with your abdominals still drawn in. Rollback down slowly. Repeat three to five times, increasing the number of repetitions as your core strength improves.