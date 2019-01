2 / 6

Anjaneyasana:Face downwards in a dog pose and shift your right foot between your hands. Keep your right knee in alignment with your heel. Slowly and steadily bring your knee towards the floor. Stretch your leg left behind, breathe in while lifting your body and keep it upright. Now stretch your arms to the sides and then upwards. Ensure your chest is pushed outwards and the back is properly arched. Lift your head upwards and stretch your fingers towards the ceiling. While breathing hold the pose for some time and then bring your hands down on the floor.