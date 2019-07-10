1 / 7

Post workout muscle soreness is something that all of us had to deal with at one time or another. Here, we tell you how to get relief from this temporary yet painful condition. We have all heard about post workout muscle soreness, And, it is one of the greatest challenges with beginners. The technical term for this condition is Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness or DOMS. It is a process through which our body repairs the muscle fibres that were torn during exercises. The pain depends on the extent to which the muscles are broken down. Many people believe that the results of your workout depend on how painful your muscles become. Muscle soreness usually happens when you are doing something you’ve not done before. Or you might have over-worked your muscles. This process indicates that your muscles have started to adapt according to your workout routine. But this does not mean that the people who exercise regularly do not experience DOMS. This condition lasts for about 3-5 days. The pain usually doesn’t require any medical help but if it becomes unbearable or you see any swelling, you must contact your doctor. To prevent this soreness, you should gently ease into the activity or programme so that your muscles get time to get used to the physical activity. This will minimise the soreness.