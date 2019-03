1 / 5

Most of the people hate going to the gym. You might be thinking that weight loss is the only benefit of working out. However, you must know that it has plethora of benefits. The rewards of exercise extend far beyond slimming down or adding muscle tone. Scientists chalk up such fitness boons to a range of powerful biochemical and physiological processes triggered by regular exercise. According to doctors, every cell in the body benefits from daily exercise. From making your skin look radiant to decreasing your stress and anxiety, exercise does it all for you. Read on to know about how exercise enhances your beauty.