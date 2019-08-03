1 / 7

The GAPS diet claims to induce fast weight loss. It also claims to reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, autism and ADHD, inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune illnesses. But is this diet really the magical way to overall health and a perfect body?This is a six-phase diet that completely eliminate grains, starchy vegetables, sugar and refined carbohydrates from your diet. This helps in digestion and cures leaky gut syndrome. But all experts don’t agree on the alleged health benefits of this diet. Some are of the view that it may trigger inflammation, autoimmune diseases, brain dysfunction and other health problems. But Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, who invented this diet, believes that leaky gut syndrome causes many physical and mental health disorders and this diet can induce weight loss by healing the gut. She also believes that this diet can prevent or cure learning disabilities, OCD, eating disorders and psychiatric conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.You have to follow this 6-phase diet for a minimum of 2 years. This means no refined sugar and starches, grains, potatoes and sweet potatoes. Some fruits are allowed, as is honey and dates made into paste. You may also have herbs, spices, sea salt, apple cider vinegar, herbal tea and wine occasionally. You will also have to avoid eating meat and fruit together and add fermented foods with every meal.Let us see the six stages of this diet.