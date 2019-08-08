1 / 6

A healthy diet is essential for a healthy mind and body. There are many diets that claim to boost health and induce weight loss. But all experts agree that including fresh, whole ingredients and minimising processed foods is the best way to plan your meals. The whole foods plant-based diet does just that. It is great for weight loss and better health. Following this diet is more like a lifestyle change. It recommends the use of minimally processed foods and limits if not avoids animal products. The main emphasis is on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts. You will have to give up refined foods like sugars, white flour and processed oils if you follow the whole foods plant-based diet. Small amounts of eggs, poultry, seafood, meat and dairy are allowed. Processed foods are not allowed at all. It can offer you many health benefits and reduce your risk of heart disease, certain cancers, obesity, diabetes and cognitive decline.Let us see what you can add to your meals in the whole foods plant-based diet.