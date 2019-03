1 / 5

There are numerous fitness-related myths which can either prevent you from working out or force you to go overboard with your workout, both cases can negatively affect your health. You might have heard these myths on your TV or heard them from your favourite celebrity or athlete, but before you believe what you heard, you need to understand that every individual has a different body type and one particular workout will not work for everyone. If you want to prevent yourself from getting injured or over doing any workout, you should stop believing in such myths. Here, we list out some of the fitness myths you need to forget as soon as possible.