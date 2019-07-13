1 / 6

So, you have decided to turn vegan? No doubt, it is a difficult choice and it will require some major adjustments from you. But it is not impossible. A vegan diet is a plant-based diet, which means it only includes vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits. It also excludes all foods like meat, fish, dairy products and eggs. Sounds overwhelming, right? But, don’t worry. Once you make up your mind and start the diet, it will get easier and become natural for you eventually. At the beginning, you may feel that foregoing the foods that provide you with essential nutrients like milk, eggs and meat may harm your health and cause some deficiency. But you have to open your mind to new possibilities. Animal based foods come with its own negative effects while plant-based foods provide a plethora of benefits. Just by adopting a new kind of diet you can safeguard your health while also protecting animals and saving the environment. But, you might it difficult to make this transition. We help you along with some tips to help you take the plunge and stick to your vegan diet.