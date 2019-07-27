1 / 5

On World Hepatitis Day, let us take a look at our liver. The liver is the most important organ in your body. It performs many essential services. It removes toxins from the blood, metabolises alcohol, converts lactate into energy and activates enzymes. It also regulates the fat, protein and carbohydrate present in the blood. Moreover, it produces and excretes bile, and stores essential vitamins, minerals and glycogen. If your liver stops functioning, your body functions will come to a grinding halt. Therefore, it is essential to take extra care of it. Liver is the only organ of the human body that cleans itself. It detoxifies whatever we consume. Hence, if you want to keep your liver healthy, eat nutritious food. You can also add certain spices to your food to rejuvenate your liver.Let us take a look at some of the spices that are good for the liver. Be sure to add the following spices to your food to enjoy a healthy liver.