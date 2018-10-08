1 / 5

Whole grains have a host of health benefits. Whole grain foods such as jowar, bajra, barley, brown rice, millet, oatmeal and rye may help lose weight as well as decrease the risk of heart disease and diabetes, a study has claimed. A diet rich in whole grains helps you fight inflammation, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and weight gain. Another study concurs with the findings of the earlier study. Eating three more portions of dietary fibre a day is associated with a lower risk for all cardiovascular diseases and for dying of cancer, diabetes, and respiratory and infectious diseases, a study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has shown. According to the study, some of the beneficial health effects of eating whole grains may lie in their high fibre content. The study also noted that whole grain products also contain several other biologically active substances, such as antioxidants, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and zinc. Here are some quick and easy ways to include whole grains in your diet.