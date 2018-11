1 / 6

The benefits are immeasurable and the taste of kharvas is divine but, the delicacy made from cheek or colostrum is fast fading from our kitchen, recipe books and memories. Made from the first milk of cow, this is diluted with regular milk and cooked patiently and skillfully into pure gold, says Rujuta Diwekar. Kharvas looks a white jelly made by steaming colostrum, milk, and jaggery or sugar. Here are some health benefits of kharvas.