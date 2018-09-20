1 / 6

White rice isn’t bad. The problem is when we eat too much of it, when we don’t eat it with the right food combination and when we eat it too late during the day. White rice is obtained by milling, i.e. by removing the bran and germ. People who are diabetic should stay away from white rice as it has a higher glycemic index (GI). The carbohydrates (sugar) in white rice are absorbed very quickly and raises one’s blood sugar levels. This why celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests that we eat rice with dal and ghee which lowers its GI making it safe for even diabetics. According to consultant scientist and nutritionist Dr Neha Sanwalka, the best time to eat white rice is at lunchtime. This is because complex carbs like rice take longer to digest as compared to other cereals. Many people replace white with brown rice. The problem with brown rice is that there may be too much fibre in it which can come in the way of absorption of minerals like zinc which is crucial for insulin function. This why you can try these other healthy swaps for white rice.