A brain gym might sound weird but that's exactly what is needed today for the cause of fighting dementia, say experts. Just as your body needs daily exercise to be fit, your brain's requirements are the same as well. All you need to know is your gap, be it in numbers or alphabets or words or anything else and accordingly pick up your brain exercise to keep it sharper. Considered as tools for fighting dementia, these games can be the perfect mode of making your brain proactive and help you keep dementia under control. There are tons of apps and programs out there, thanks to technology and its advancement that can help you recharge your brain.