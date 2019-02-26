1 / 6

Twelve days have passed by after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Today, at around 3:30 am, India struck back through airstrikes, targeting the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in Pakistan. According to IAF sources, in this intelligence-led action, where a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets were involved, a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander & Jihadis were eliminated.While everyone is lauding this airstrike by the IAF, you may wonder how do jet pilots maintain the level of fitness required for their rigorous job? Well, many of them combine weight training with high intensity interval training.To keep fighter pilots in shape even in remote areas where gym facilities and equipment are not available, the Royal Canadian Air Force developed an 11-minute routine called 5BX, (five basic exercises) back in the late 50s. This fitness routine includes 6 charts arranged in progression, where each chart consists of 5 workouts that improve strength and flexibility and boost aerobics. Perform these workouts in the same order and in the same maximum time limit. However, they become slightly different and more difficult as you progress. Well, if you want to be fit as a jet pilot, start with the exercises of Chart 1. They are a good stepping stone for beginners.