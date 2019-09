1 / 6

According to a study at the Florida International University, the global use of e-cigarettes in high school students have increased by 900 per cent between 2011 to 2015. In light of this, it is important to understand the cause and harms of this epidemic. Most e-cigarettes contain the tobacco-based nicotine though not as much as a traditional cigarette. And anything that contains nicotine is bound to be addictive. An e-cigarette usually works for 40-45 puffs. This contains nicotine of about 20 traditional cigarettes. So, even if you are smoking one e-cigarette pen in a day, you will still be on ‘a pack a day’ level. The long-term effects of e-cigarettes are still unknown. But it is important to address the short-term effects first. Here are some of the short-term health implications of e-cigarettes.