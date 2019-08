1 / 6

Pain in the legs can result from wear and tear, overuse and injuries. It is usually due to some musculoskeletal, neurological or vascular disorders. It affects the muscles, joints or bones. This can cause acute discomfort in a person and also affect his mental and physical health. In most cases, pain in the legs is harmless and can be treated easily at home. Regular exercise and a healthy nutrient-rich diet can help you prevent leg pain. Yoga is also highly effective in most cases. But if pain persists, it could be due to some serious disorders that may require medical attention. Call your doctor. He may recommend some tests to find out the cause of pain and prescribe medication accordingly. Here, we reveal some of the common causes of leg pain that may require medical attention.